Wet weather pattern makes one more splash before the weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Despite the wave of wet weather that lingers on for one of the more contiguous spans of moisture seen in awhile, those who need to be out and about on the South Coast are making due.

Those out on the roadways this morning did not encounter many delays until about 11 a.m. when a driver lost control and hit the center divider on Highway 101 at Casitas Pass Road.

The rest of the morning commute was accident free on the freeway.

There were two crashes on surface streets in Santa Barbara including on Alameda Padre Serra and De la Guerra St.

The other was on the Las Positas overpass involving two vehicles, one that was turning left, that jammed up lanes on a very busy route.

The Santa Barbara - Montecito Farmers Market on Coast Village Road had a line of vendors for the Friday morning sales including those coming in with fresh berries, vegetables, local meats, and flowers.

Rico Ochoa from Lily's Eggs had a table full of fresh eggs and customers who are "regulars" coming out, some thanking him for setting up in the rainy weather.

The Farmers Market generally operates rain or shine but in the worst storms, everyone stays home.

The current weather system has consistent rain but no embedded thunderstorms or aggressive winds. The wind is, however, expected to pick up as the front moves through.

The National Weather Service say, "precipitation amounts will range from 0.33 to 0.66 inch across the coast and valley south of Point Conception with up to 1.00 inch in the Santa Ynez Range."

