Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews put out vehicle fire at Calle Real and Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara Wednesday

Image courtesy of Dillon Stave
today at 4:04 pm
Published 4:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Fire crews put out a fully-involved car fire at the intersection of Calle Real and Hope Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, there were no injuries from the response and only the single vehicle was involved.

Engine 174 was the primary responder to the scene added the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Image courtesy of Rony Valdez

Multiple viewers sent in what they saw during the incident and some of those have been shared in this article.

Courtesy of Erin Duffy
Courtesy of Rony Valdez

Calle Real
Hope Avenue
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city fire department
vehicle fire

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Skip to content