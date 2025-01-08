Fire crews put out vehicle fire at Calle Real and Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Fire crews put out a fully-involved car fire at the intersection of Calle Real and Hope Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, there were no injuries from the response and only the single vehicle was involved.

Engine 174 was the primary responder to the scene added the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Image courtesy of Rony Valdez

Multiple viewers sent in what they saw during the incident and some of those have been shared in this article.