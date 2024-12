LOS OLIVOS, Calif.- Firefighters responded to a fire at a guest home in the 2400 block of Lucca Avenue Friday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Crews were called out to the property at 7:20 a.m. One person was inside the building and was able to get out safely. A fire investigator is en route, per Santa Barbara County Fire. This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.