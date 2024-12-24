Skip to Content
Garbage truck cargo catches fire on Calle Real

By
today at 4:37 pm
Published 5:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A MarBorg garbage truck had to dump the trash it was hauling after the contents caught fire on Calle Real and fire crews were able to extinguish the smoldering refuse without injury.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a MarBorg Industries garbage truck driver dumped the contents of the truck on Calle Real just west of El Sueno Road to allow fire crews to access and extinguish the smoldering trash.

Responding firefighters were able to contain the risk to the dumped rubbish and extinguished the fire shortly after their arrival at the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

After the scene was secured, MarBorg Industries began clearing operations on Calle Real explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

