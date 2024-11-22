Fire crews on the scene of burning RV on Torino Drive Friday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a van fire that reached nearby vegetation on Torino Drive Friday.

According to an eyewitness, the vehicle appears to be an RV and the fire spread to a yard before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Image courtesy of Michele Janee

Your News Channel is on the scene and shared that there is a strong smell of burning plastic in the area.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.