Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews on the scene of burning RV on Torino Drive Friday afternoon

Image courtesy of Michele Janee
By
today at 2:10 pm
Published 2:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a van fire that reached nearby vegetation on Torino Drive Friday.

According to an eyewitness, the vehicle appears to be an RV and the fire spread to a yard before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Image courtesy of Michele Janee

Your News Channel is on the scene and shared that there is a strong smell of burning plastic in the area.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
vehicle fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content