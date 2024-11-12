Organic Soup Kitchen hits 15-year milestone in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A long-time nonprofit known for its organic soups is getting ready to celebrate 15 years of service in Santa Barbara.

Directors of the Organic Soup Kitchen are excited to have served three million bowls to those in need throughout the community.

Their hope is to scale up operation to serve the next three million.

Most recently, the organization launched a new program with CenCal Health to provide medically-tailored meals.

The Organic Soup Kitchen currently delivers an average 40,000 clients annually and the need for nutrition and food security skyrocketing – the Organic Soup Kitchen always has a waiting list

Cancer and chronic illness rates are rising at alarming rates and research shows that many cancers and chronic diseases linked to processed foods

Organic Soup Kitchen makes and delivers organic, unprocessed food that supports health and their goal is to increase health outcomes and reduce medical care costs for individuals and families

Organic Soup Kitchen's 15 Year Anniversary Farm to Table event will be November 16th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cabrillo Pavilion.