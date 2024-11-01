Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce announces Goleta’s Finest Award Recipients

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce announced Goleta's Finest 2024 Award Recipients in the following press release:

Goleta's Finest 2024 Award Recipients Announced

Community Awards Gala to be Held on December 6 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is thrilled to announce the 2024 Goleta’s Finest Award Winners. Goleta’s Finest, a cherished 74-year tradition, honors extraordinary individuals who have contributed significantly to the Goleta community, making it a better place to live, work, and grow.

Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, remarked, “Goleta is a community where service and generosity run deep, and we are proud to honor these remarkable individuals. Each honoree has made an impact on the lives of others, strengthening the foundation of our community. We look forward to celebrating their contributions and highlighting the legacy they are creating for future generations.”

The 2024 honorees will be recognized at a formal celebration on December 6, from 5:30 to 9:00 PM at the elegant Ritz-Carlton Bacara. The evening will feature dinner followed by an awards ceremony, a perfect occasion to commemorate these distinguished community members.



The 2024 Goleta’s Finest Award Recipients Are:

Man of the Year – Bill Macfadyen

Presented by American Riviera Bank

Bill Macfadyen has made a profound impact on the Goleta community. He is an unwavering advocate for nonprofits and small businesses, a mentor and community leader.

As the founder and publisher of Noozhawk.com, Bill has revolutionized the South Coast media landscape with the region's only 24/7 professional news site. Leading a dedicated team of journalists, he has committed himself to the pursuit of sustainable local news in the digital era. Bill's passion for community-driven journalism began with the South Coast Beacon, a weekly newspaper that gained recognition with the California Newspaper Publishers Association's General Excellence Award.

Beyond journalism, Bill's contributions include service on several key local boards, such as UCSB's Economic Forecast Project, Santa Barbara Partners in Education, and the Westmont College Foundation to name a few. He served twice as board chair for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2008 by the organization. His dedication to education and public welfare also shines through his work with the Journalism Education Association, which honored him with the Friend of Scholastic Journalism Award in 2012. A respected entrepreneur and community advocate, Bill's leadership and vision continue to foster growth and civic engagement across the South Coast. Woman of the Year – Joanne Funari

Presented by Fauver, Large, Archbald & Spray



Joanne Funari has been a dedicated supporter of the Goleta community and surrounding area for over 30 years, dedicating her time and expertise to various local organizations. A prominent leader in the banking sector, she has strengthened community ties through her work and volunteerism.

Currently an executive at American Riviera Bank, Joanne has played a pivotal role in expanding community banking services in Goleta, helping local businesses and individuals achieve their goals. Her commitment to Goleta extends far beyond banking—she has served on various local boards, including the Santa Barbara Police Foundation, UCSB Economic Forecast Project, and Santa Barbara Zoo. Joanne also has a deep connection with Old Spanish Days, where she was once La Presidenta.

Joanne’s proudest achievements reflect her commitment to public service, notably her work supporting first responders and organizing the annual "Fun With the Force" event, which raises significant funds for law enforcement. Each holiday season, she and her family bring warmth and gratitude by sharing Christmas dinner with local firefighters and their families. Recognized multiple times as one of the Pacific Coast Business Times’ “Top 50 Women in Business,” Joanne embodies community spirit and leadership, continuously enriching Goleta and the South Coast through her passion and dedication. Emerging Non-Profit of the Year - Hearts Aligned

Presented by Lure Digital

Founded just three years ago, Hearts Aligned has swiftly become a symbol of hope for families in Goleta and beyond, providing essential support for low-income families with critically ill children. The organization began as a grassroots effort in the home of Vivian Solodkin, Founder, and has since grown, thanks to the commitment of its board, staff, and volunteers. Based in Goleta, Hearts Aligned has already assisted over 125 families, symbolizing the community’s spirit of generosity and compassion.

Vivian’s motivation stems from a deeply personal experience with her own child, inspiring her to make a tangible difference in the lives of others facing similar challenges. Hearts Aligned’s impact is felt through initiatives like its annual Hearts to Hearts Valentine’s Luncheon, which brings the community together to celebrate the courage of these families. Being recognized as the 2024 Emerging Non-Profit of the Year, Hearts Aligned is ready to expand its services and continue providing invaluable support to families in need. Volunteer of the Year – Javier Quezada

Presented by ExxonMobil

Javier Quezada’s dedication to community service has made him an outstanding contributor to the Goleta area. His volunteer efforts span numerous local organizations, reflecting a commitment to uplifting the area that raised him. Javier served on the committee for the Goleta Lemon Festival for over 10 years and serves on the boards of the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, the Page Youth Center, the San Marcos High School Royal Pride Foundation, and the Dental Care Foundation for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. His contributions extend to the Rotary and Lions Clubs of Goleta, United Way, Alzheimer’s and Heart Associations, and financial literacy programs for local school districts. Through his work with youth sports and various nonprofits, Javier consistently strives to make the community a better place for all.