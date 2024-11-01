Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office celebrates Dia de los Muertos with special altar viewing 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office invites the community to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a special altar viewing.

In honor of Dia de los Muertos, the community can visit the altar located in the lobby of the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office.

This altar is meant to honor those who have passed away.

It symbolizes the profound impact that those who have passed continue to have on our lives.

The altar was created by the Association San Miguel.

The District Attorney invites the community to engage in a heartfelt celebration of departed loved ones on Friday, November 1, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The celebration will feature a special performance by the Alma de Mexico dance group at 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office Lobby at 1112 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.

The altar will remain on display during business hours for community members to visit, reflect, and share stories of their loved ones.