Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office celebrates Dia de los Muertos with special altar viewing 

KEYT
By
New
today at 9:35 am
Published 11:09 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office invites the community to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a special altar viewing. 

In honor of Dia de los Muertos, the community can visit the altar located in the lobby of the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office.

This altar is meant to honor those who have passed away.

It symbolizes the profound impact that those who have passed continue to have on our lives.

The altar was created by the Association San Miguel. 

The District Attorney invites the community to engage in a heartfelt celebration of departed loved ones on Friday, November 1, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The celebration will feature a special performance by the Alma de Mexico dance group at 12:30 p.m. 

The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office Lobby at 1112 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.

The altar will remain on display during business hours for community members to visit, reflect, and share stories of their loved ones.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Alma de Mexico (dance group)
Association San Miguel
community event
Dia de Los Muertos
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content