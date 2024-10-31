Skip to Content
Fire crews responding to a five-acre vegetation fire off Highway 101, north of the Gaviota Rest Stop

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 2:37 pm
Published 3:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a five to seven-acre vegetation fire along northbound Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Rest Stop and just before the Gaviota Tunnel.

According to the Santa Barbra County Fire Department, air assets have joined the response alongside ground personnel with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest, and California Highway Patrol for the fire first called in at 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

Ground access has been complicated by downed power lines in the area shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Construction in the area had already closed one northbound lane on Highway 101 and the California Department of Transportation District 5 confirmed that the one remaining northbound lane has been closed as part of the fire response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

