City of Santa Barbara awards $245,000 to local organizations as part of Cultural Arts Grant Program
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara just awarded over $245,000 to support 27 local arts organizations.
This is part of the annual Cultural Arts grant programs.
The three programs, Community Arts, Organizational Development, and Community Events & Festivals support the work of diverse nonprofit organizations.
It provides free arts access for underserved communities.
The program also offers arts programs and services for residents and visitors, helps increase sustainability, and creates events and festivals that enhance economic and community vitality.