Cencal Health partnering with nonprofits as part of state funded initiative in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - CenCal Health is partnering with nonprofits in Santa Barbara as part of a state funded initiative.

Good Samaritan is on-the-go, looking to connect with those living on the streets in Santa Barbara.

"Cal AIM, with good Samaritan and our partnership with CenCal … we’ve been able to expand our services greatly in Santa Barbara County," said director of housing and quality assurance Alexis Nshamamba of Good Samaritan Shelter.

Everything from sobering centers, to recuperative care programs, as well as housing transition and navigation services, the Good Samaritan Shelter is one of several nonprofit organizations Cencal Health is partnering with as part of the state-funded CalAim initiative to help those facing social challenges that affect their health.

“Which is for folks who are unhoused helping them locate housing because it’s a whole journey to get there," said Nshamamba.

"It’s about expanding the focus from healthcare alone to understanding that there are social determinants of health, including social services from the food we eat with medically tailored meals to the shelter that we live in the home overhead … and supporting those who are experiencing homelessness," said CEO of CenCal Health, Marina Owen.

CalAIM recognizes these factors as beyond "conventional" healthcare that influences a person's health.

The initiative is meant to expand support for those with Medi-Cal by including social services alongside traditional medical care.

"So it’s a lot of work, but it’s wonderful. We are seeing clients that are moving very quickly from encampments into shelters and they can be receiving recitative care there and really get back on their feet after they have some medical help and some procedures done," said Nshamamba.

The CenCal Health team hopes to continue empowering local partners with the health of this statewide initiative.

“It’s going well thus far we’ve invested $15 million locally and that allows capacity improvements and care delivery for providers like good Samaritan shelter," said Owen.

“My hope is that good Samaritan will continue to be able to expand our services and that other nonprofits will also be able to utilize this program because there’s so much work for all of us to do in our community to really reach the end goal which is to eliminate homelessness in our community," said Nshamamba.