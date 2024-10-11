Lane Farms celebrates 50 years of service in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A popular farm known for their pumpkins and more is celebrating its 50 years of service in Santa Barbara.

Lane Farms is owned and operated by John and Ruth Lane.

The Lane Family has been farming in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area since 1868.

Their produce stand, located at 308 S. Walnut Lane in Santa Barbara, has been in operation since 1939.

They grow about 30 different crops.

Their specialty is strawberries, sweet corn, lettuces, tomatoes, and squashes, all of which are sold locally at their produce stand.

Right now, the Lane family is busy offering a variety of activities at the Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch where visitors can find tons of pumpkins, farm animals, a corn maze, hayrides, and more.

Pumpkins and winter squashes from their fields and crisp apples are considered the stars of the season.

While the Lane family commemorates its 50th anniversary, they hope the community will continue making memories at their family-friendly pumpkin patch.

The Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch is open the last weekend of September through October 31st.