Direct Relief President provides Hurricane Milton aftermath update on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Direct Relief CEO and President Thomas Tighe is currently providing aid to those impacted by Hurricane Milton and the tornadoes that ripped through the region. Tighe and his team arrived in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday ahead of Milton's forecasted landfall.

Tighe and the Direct Relief team are in Fort Pierce, Florida — a community hit hard by the tornadoes. He explained his experience, what the community needs right now, and walked us through some of the damage that has been done.

