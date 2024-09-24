Teacher’s Fund launches school supplies drive to support educators in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The non-profit Teacher’s Fund has launched its annual School Supplies Drive this fall.

The goal is to raise $75,000 to purchase educational supplies for Santa Barbara-area teachers.

Donors can contribute to specific items requested by teachers or submit a general donation.

Common teacher wish list items include STEM supplies, learning toys, art supplies, electronics, and classroom furniture.

Teacher's Fund was created in 2002 by Village Properties to help Santa Barbara public and private Elementary, Middle, and High School teachers get materials they need but can not get due to budget cuts.

Hosted by Village Properties, the goal is to fund teachers' requests for basic materials such as books, art supplies, classroom rugs, and reading materials to electronics like iPads, computers, and software programs.

Village Properties leaders say Teacher's Fund is a way for everyone to enrich the lives of children through education and 100 percent of the donations go directly to our teacher's requests.

Anyone interested in donating to the drive can do so here http://www.tfsuppliesdrive.com/.