Teen taken into custody in connection with attempted murders at Haskell’s Beach

GOLETA, Calif. – A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to an attempted murder of two men at Haskell's Beach on Sunday.

Both men were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Sep. 22, around 12:51 a.m., deputies were called to the scene of a shooting at Haskell's beach, west of Goleta stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Arriving deputies discovered two adult men in their early twenties with gunshot wounds and that the shooter had fled the area before their arrival detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the shooter flashed gang signs at both men before opening fire and hitting one man in the hip area and the other in each leg.

Around 2:19 a.m., deputies located a person who fled the scene on foot and dropped a handgun explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

That handgun was found to be registered to an owner from outside the area and had not been reported stolen shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

That person, eventually identified as the involved teen, was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a concealed gun, and two enhancements for gang affiliation as well as a charge of using a gun in the commission of a felony detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The teen is not eligible for bail and the case has been forwarded to Juvenile Probation stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.