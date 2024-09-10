Fire teams on the scene of a small vegetation fire off Coyote Road in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that is currently an eighth of an acre near the 900 block of Coyote Road in Montecito.

According to the Montecito Fire Protection District, the fire currently has a moderate rate of spread in nearby vegetation.

The images above and below, taken by Your News Channel at the scene, show the flames in the hillside north of the 900 block of Coyote Road.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.