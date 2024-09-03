Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issues excessive heat warning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is issuing an excessive heat warning from Wednesday to Friday.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) is issuing a Health Alert due to the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service. Significantly hot temperatures will be felt in parts of Santa Barbara County starting Wednesday September 4 through Friday September 6, especially in the Santa Ynez Valley, interior wilderness, and the Cuyama Valley. SBCPHD is urging residents to take the necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Community members are strongly encouraged to take the following precautions whenever temperatures are on the rise:

• Take care of those who might not be aware of the danger or be able to react accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets. Check on your neighbors.

• Wear appropriate clothing. Lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothing works best.

• Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages, especially those without sugar or caffeine. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink. If you have fluid restrictions from your doctor, ask to see how much you should drink while the weather is hot.

• Limit outdoor activity. Try to schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, like morning and evening hours. Be sure to wear sunscreen and rest often.

• Take regular breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room. A few hours in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. Taking a cool shower or bath can help too.

• If you do not have air‐conditioning, consider arranging to spend at least parts of the day at another space that is cool. Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness.

• For those who work outside, be sure to take frequent rest breaks in a shaded area or air-conditioned room, if possible. Stay hydrated and take action by moving to a cooler space if you feel signs of heat exhaustion.

• Know the signs of heat exhaustion. If someone becomes dizzy, nauseated, or sweats heavily, find a cooler location for him or her immediately.

• Know the signs of heat stroke. Heat stroke is much more serious than heat exhaustion. The symptoms are similar to heat exhaustion, but also include hot, flushed skin. With heat stroke, the person often stops sweating and the skin will be unusually dry. If heat stroke is a possibility, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is life threatening!

• Do not leave children (and pets) unattended in vehicles. It only takes a matter of minutes on a relatively mild day for a vehicle to reach deadly temperatures.

Make a plan to keep cool during the hot weather days ahead. For tips and information on staying cool and safe during heat events, visit: https://www.readysbc.org/4257/High-Temperatures-in-Santa-Barbara-Count

SBCPHD