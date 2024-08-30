Notre Dame School makes music a requirement in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Notre Dame school is the only one in the area making music a requirement from K through 8th grade.

SB Pal directors say they've developed the program from scratch and partnered with Raymond Music and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation to provide instruments at no cost.

The school's music educator is offering students new opportunities, including paths to college.

Find out how this program has also become a safe haven for many students and families seeking an alternative to public school education.