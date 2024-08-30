Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Notre Dame School makes music a requirement in Santa Barbara

KEYT
By
today at 8:32 am
Published 11:46 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Notre Dame school is the only one in the area making music a requirement from K through 8th grade.

SB Pal directors say they've developed the program from scratch and partnered with Raymond Music and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation to provide instruments at no cost.

The school's music educator is offering students new opportunities, including paths to college.

Find out how this program has also become a safe haven for many students and families seeking an alternative to public school education.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community
curriculum
KEYT
music education
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Education Foundation
The Notre Dame School

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content