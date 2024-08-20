Wording on Santa Barbara sales tax measure is the key to reaching voters about dire financial needs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If the City of Santa Barbara wants help from its residents to solve a growing financial problem, the wording on a ballot measure needs to be just right.

The measure calls for a new 1/2 cent sales tax that would generate an estimated $15.6 million a year if it is approved and starts in April of 2025.

The city said in June, the deficit on the books now is $7 million with no swift source of new revenue coming in.

A new tax is said to be the fastest way to infuse funding into the budget.

The current wording would be in the form or a yes-no ballot question and look like this:

City of Santa Barbara Essential Services Measure

Shall the measure maintaining 9-1-1

emergency/fire/paramedic/police response, keeping

neighborhood fire stations open; improving housing

affordability; addressing homelessness; keeping public

areas/parks safe, clean; maintaining library services;

stormwater protection; improving natural disaster

preparedness; retaining local businesses/jobs, and for

general government use; by establishing a ½¢ sales tax

providing approximately $15,600,000 annually until

ended by voters; requiring audits, public spending

disclosure, all funds used locally, be adopted?

The City of Santa Barbara Finance Committee is going over the issue at 630 Garden Street at noon.

Public comment will be taken.