Firefighters on the scene of multiple vegetation fires off Highway 101 at the Nojoqui Summit

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to multiple vegetation fires off of Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Summit and the intersection with Old Coast Highway Tuesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the largest spot fire is about 15 acres and the fires were first called in around 4:31 p.m. Tuesday.

Northbound traffic along Highway 101 is backed up as drivers were being diverted away from the fire response and towards Highway 1 at Las Cruces, but Highway 101 is now open shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two air tankers and other assets are part of the response and agricultural fields are helping with controlling the perimeter of the flames detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.