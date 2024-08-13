California Fire Foundation Hosts 2024 Wildfire Mitigation & Resiliency Symposium in Santa Barbara

SIANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Fire Foundation, a leading non-profit dedicated to supporting residents and firefighters affected by wildfires and natural disasters, is hosting the 2024 Wildfire Mitigation and Resiliency Symposium on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

This educational event will take place in Santa Barbara, in partnership with UC Santa Barbara and Southern California Edison.

The symposium will bring together local and state leaders, including twenty expert speakers and panelists.

They will discuss wildfire mitigation strategies, community involvement, and future relief and funding opportunities.

The event will focus on Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties due to the damage caused by the 2017-2018 Thomas and Woolsey wildfires.

Featured speakers and panelists include:

· Joe Tyler, Director, CAL FIRE

· Matthew Davis, FEMA

· Mark vonTillow, Fire Inspector and Wildland Fire Specialist, City of Santa Barbara

· Kevin Aguayo, President, Ventura County Professional Firefighters

· Sarah Anderson, Associate Dean, UC Santa Barbara

· Brian K. Rice, Chair, California Fire Foundation

Panel discussions will include major disaster preparedness insights, the current landscape, and the path forward to enhance public safety amidst rising temperatures and increasing wildfire risks.

A key highlight of the symposium will be the public unveiling of the Wildfire Needs Assessment Research Brief, developed in collaboration with UC Santa Barbara.

This session offers actionable recommendations, including policy suggestions and multi-year funding opportunities, aimed at addressing the impacts of climate-related environmental changes on wildfire activity.

The brief underscores the growing threat to lives, homes, natural resources, and various land uses.

Notable attendees include Assemblymember Steve Bennett, representatives from community-based organizations, fire departments, and government officials.

Please note that RSVPs are now closed to the public.

For more information about the 2024 Symposium, visit California Fire Foundation’s event page.

The event will be held at: Hotel Californian, 36 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (Location: Alhambra Ballroom).