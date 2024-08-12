Santa Barbara commemorate anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act by celebrating local couple who have electrified their lives

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—A ribbon cutting event took place at the home of a Santa Barbara couple who have electrified their lives.

Tal and Lisa Avitzur have installed a heat pump HVAC system and water heater, electric stove, electric clothes dryer, and solar panels in their home.

They even drive an electric vehicle.

But they’re not alone. Locally across the Tricounty area, a CEC program called “Electrify Your Life” has helped nearly 1,000 residents, businesses, and nonprofits make the switch to energy efficient solutions.

Tax credits and incentive programs have made this movement affordable.