Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara commemorate anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act by celebrating local couple who have electrified their lives

KEYT
By
Published 1:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—A ribbon cutting event took place at the home of a Santa Barbara couple who have electrified their lives.

Tal and Lisa Avitzur have installed a heat pump HVAC system and water heater, electric stove, electric clothes dryer, and solar panels in their home.

They even drive an electric vehicle.

But they’re not alone. Locally across the Tricounty area, a CEC program called “Electrify Your Life” has helped nearly 1,000 residents, businesses, and nonprofits make the switch to energy efficient solutions.

Tax credits and incentive programs have made this movement affordable.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content