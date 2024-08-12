Skip to Content
Elderly man hospitalized after apartment fire in Isla Vista Sunday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 10:34 am
Published 10:56 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – An elderly man smoking a cigarette caught the blanket covering him and then his second-floor apartment on fire in the 6500 block of Segovia Road Sunday.

A fire alarm alerted neighbors who helped the man safely out of the apartment and he was transported via ambulance from the scene stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, neighbors battled the flames using a hose and firefighters were able to knock the fire down which was first called in around 8:52 p.m.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

