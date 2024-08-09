Santa Barbara Education Foundation welcomes Roxane Maiko Byrne to Board of Directors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board of Directors welcomed Roxane Maiko Byrne as a member.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation recently elected Roxane Maiko Byrne, PhD, to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience in teaching, counseling, and developing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, Dr. Byrne brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to educational equity.

Byrne holds a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University and a PhD in Human Development from Fielding Graduate University. Her academic and professional interests focus on early childhood development, racial identity development, and the dynamics of race and belonging within educational contexts.

As the Director of Student Equity and Engagement Programs at Santa Barbara City College, Dr. Byrne oversees a range of vital initiatives. These include the Dream Center for Undocumented Student Success, the Rising Scholars program for formerly incarcerated and system-impacted students, the Pride Program for LGBTQ+ students, the Centers for Equity and Social Justice, the Umoja Program for Black student success, the Homeless and Housing Insecurity Program, and the Basic Needs Program. Her work is instrumental in fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all students, and her leadership has significantly impacted the college community.

"I am delighted to join the Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board! Growing up in a family that valued both the arts and advancing educational opportunities for all, I am certain that SBEF is doing 'the good work' to support and enhance public education in Santa Barbara," shared Dr. Byrne.

Founded in 1985, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara's public education system, serving over 12,500 students in 21 schools. For more information, visit santabarbaraeducation.org.

Santa Barbara Education Foundation