Mariachi Festival fills Santa Barbara Bowl

Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival fundraiser fills Santa Barbara
By
Updated
today at 12:31 am
Published 11:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival filled the Santa Barbara bowl with fans.

The 2024 festival celebrated its 27th year.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to preserving Mariachi music and traditions.

The money raised also provides scholarships that assist Latino students.

The festival co-founders include Rep. Salud Carbajal and Al Pizano.

It is the organization biggest event and fundraiser of the year.

People enjoyed the music in the bowl's open air venue.

For more information visit https://thesantabarbaramariachifesival.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

