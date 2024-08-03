Kids Fiesta parade kicked off its 92nd year

An Old Spanish Days Fiesta favorite, the Kids Fiesta Parade began on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara on August 3.

The parade is organized by Santa Barbara Parks and Recreations and included parade entries of generations of families. The 2024 Junior Fiesta Spirit Aleenah Soriano also walked the parade, as well as El Presidente with his family.

"I remember hearing about these parades from my dad when he grew up here in Santa Barbara and it's just fun to see the traditions continue, to see the families all here together, all the parents and the grandparents," said Fiesta Kids Parade announcer Carol Sauceda.

Parade attendees were graced with confetti and cascarones as the future of Old Spanish Days Fiesta walked by.

"The best part about being in the fiesta parade is throwing flowers at people and like, um, cracking eggs," said Parade performer Madison Tovar.

The last day of Old Spanish Days Fiesta festivities is August 4.