Goleta Valley Library asks local artists for help in Creek Week art contest

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Valley Library is asking local artists to help in its third annual Creek Week Art Contest starting Sept. 21.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

Goleta Valley Library is excited to announce the Third Annual Creek Week Art Contest! In celebration of Creek Week (September 21 – 28) the library has partnered once again with the City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Division to invite our community to submit an original work of art in this year’s theme, “Goleta the Goodland: Ocean, Creeks and Watersheds.” To be included in the contest, bring your artwork to the service desk at Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Avenue) during regular business hours before the deadline of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6.

Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in this popular program. Read below for all the details:

Art Competition Guidelines:

All artwork that represents the theme “Goleta the Goodland: Ocean, Creeks and Watersheds” will be accepted.

Submissions will be grouped into three age categories: Adults (18+), Teens (7th-12th grade), and Children (6th grade and below).

Participants may only submit one piece of art. Art must be original, completed solely by the participant.

All mediums allowed (photography, painting, drawing, collage, etc.).

Artwork is not required to be framed, but must have the artist’s name and age category on the back.

Submissions must be no larger than 42” in any direction (including frame) and must have a way to be hung on the wall.

Artwork will be scored on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality.

Artwork will be scored by Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and a guest judge, who will award a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place award as well as an Honorable Mention for each age category.

A reception will be held at Goleta Valley Library on September 26 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. All participants, along with community members, are invited to attend.

Artwork will remain on display on the West Wall of the library for the community to enjoy through September 27.

Submissions must be picked up at Goleta Valley Library between October 1 – 5 during business hours.

All submitted artwork will become property of the City and may be used in future marketing efforts. A waiver will be provided at the time of drop-off. Artists have the option to participate without signing a waiver.

Goleta Valley Library staff look forward to seeing our community’s creativity come to life to honor Goleta the Goodland! Stay tuned for a full calendar of Creek Week events coming soon.

Creek Week is an annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. For questions about this competition please contact Library Assistant Sharon Nigh at snigh@cityofgoleta.org.

To learn more about the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries and check out all the great things happening year-round, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org. To stay up to date on the latest City of Goleta news and information, visit www.CityofGoleta.org.

