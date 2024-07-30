Skip to Content
Santa Barbara City Fire Department makes safety preparations before Fiesta celebration

Old Spanish Days Fiesta
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As Fiesta gets underway, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department says its top priority remains the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

The fire department urges everyone to stay informed about essential safety topics to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Fire crews anticipate dozens of calls for alcohol-related incidents during the week of Fiesta.

They will be patrolling areas including State Street and other heavy traffic areas during Fiesta.

