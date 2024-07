SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is addressing a mulch fire at the 1500 block of Alisos Ave. on a ranch.

The fire is currently at a 100X100 area and crews are continuing to fight it, detailed the SBCFD.

The original call time of the incident was 12:03 p.m. and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.