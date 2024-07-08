Four new board of directors members join Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum welcomed four members to its board of directors Monday.

Below is a press release on the newest members of the museum:

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of four new board members - Randall James Franciose, Ann Howard, Trevor D. Large, and Robyn Parker. Additionally, longtime board member and SBMM supporter Andrew Cooper will be honored with emeritus status. The 21-member Board of Directors provides oversight in the stewardship of the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Randall, Ann, and Robyn join our board, and to welcome Trevor back after his service as past president from 2009 to 2011,” said SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga.

Randall James Franciose is the eldest of five children. He earned an undergraduate degree in math from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, before being commissioned in the United States Navy in 1976. His naval career included Naval Aviation and six extended deployments on five different aircraft carriers. While on active duty, he earned an MBA and a master’s degree in physics from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, and was stationed at the Naval Research Lab in Washington, DC. Post-uniform, Franciose succeeded in corporate management at General Dynamics and Raytheon, later moving on into a consulting career. He relocated to Santa Barbara from Washington, DC, in 2009.

Ann Howard was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. Howard graduated from Agoura High School in 1969 and studied at Brooks Institute of Fine Art in Santa Barbara. She later attended The San Francisco Art Institute before moving to Hawaii for sailing adventures including a memorable South Pacific voyage. Returning to California, Howard worked in advertising in Orange County and San Diego and volunteered at Escondido’s Municipal Art Gallery. In 2019, she moved to Carpinteria to be closer to family, taking art classes and volunteering at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, where she continues to explore and enjoy local history and the coastal environment.

Trevor D. Large is a founding partner at Fauver, Large, Archbald & Spray LLP, specializing in business; employment/labor; hospitality; employer benefits/ERISA; public entity; energy; and environmental law. He advises businesses on optimal employment practices and handles a wide range of employment and labor law issues. Large is skilled in contract review and negotiation, leveraging his extensive litigation background to guide clients in litigation avoidance and legal proceedings. He is a former chair of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce (SBSCCC) and participates in several of its committees including hospitality, public policy, and the Business Action Fund. He has also served as president of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board of Directors. Large is dedicated to youth sports, having coached youth softball for the Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association for eight years and served as an assistant coach for the San Marcos High School JV softball team in 2023.

Robyn Parker is a fifth-generation Santa Barbarian, and is a dedicated community volunteer. She attended Laguna Blanca School and earned a degree in business economics from UC Santa Barbara. Parker worked as a program officer for the Hutton Parker Foundation, managing inquiries, promoting funding programs, and assisting with grants. She served on the foundation’s Grant Selection Committee and regularly volunteers with various local nonprofits including CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates); Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care; Santa Barbara City College Alumni Association; Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History; Santa Barbara Botanic Garden; Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach; Santa Barbara Zoo; and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. In addition to her volunteer work, Parker is a stay-at-home mom to two daughters, and is heavily involved in their school serving as a room parent and as a member of the parent council board. She enjoys spending her spare time with her family and husband of twelve years, Jess.

“This class of board members brings so much knowledge and experience! I am excited to see how they will shape the museum’s future through their board service,” said Gorga.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Located in the historic Waterfront Center Building, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is a hub for exploring Santa Barbara’s coastal heritage. Founded by local fishermen, divers, and sailors in July 2000, SBMM offers a variety of interactive exhibits and educational programs for all ages. Visitors are invited to discover the ocean’s integral role in our community through hands-on experiences, with the goal of instilling a deep appreciation for the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel and ensuring its legacy lives on.

SBMM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To learn more, visit sbmm.org.

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum