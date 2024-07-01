Local bar owners hope date rape instances will decrease following new law that requires them to provide drug testing kits to patrons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Wildcat Lounge Owner Bob Stout is providing the new state mandated drug test strips for free to make it more accessible to stay safe in the Santa Barbara party scene.

“ You take a drop of the beverage, in this case, Coca-Cola, and you put a drop on each one and you don't connect them, you just smear them. And if either one of them turns a darker color, then you know that the drink has been spiked,” said Wildcat Lounge Owner Bob Stout.

The test strip tests for two chemicals— GHB and ketamine



For tourists like Leah Voguely who love solo traveling this is a game changer.

“I never thought there would actually be an opportunity for for me to, like, test my drink and figure out if it's okay or not okay. It's always just been a guessing game. So I think it would give me more confidence to just go out on your own and not have to have like a chaperon or somebody with you just to be able to have your own independence and do what you want to do,” said Leah Vogely, who was visiting from Maryland.

But not all establishments are required to provide these test kits.

Only bars and nightclubs that exclusively sell alcohol on their premises are required to have signs up letting people know these kits are available.

“That's been a problem that's all over the nation. It's not just in bars and nightclubs. It happens in restaurants. So I kind of wish the testing was in restaurants as well. But for now, to have it in nightclubs and bars thinks a really good thing,” said Bob Stout.

“ Club situations are different. Like it's easy to bump into someone or over someone's shoulder. In a restaurant tables are kind of farther apart and so it's just slightly different, I think, which is probably why they skipped on restaurants,” said Owner of The Cruisery Aron Ashland.

But there are other processes these establishments have implemented for patrons to stay safe.

“We actually have signs in our women's room that is kind of a code. If you have issues with someone that you're with and you want some some help,” said Ashland.

The California Department Of Alcoholic Beverage Controls says this law impacts about 2,400 licensees across the state.

“For the young women today, I would like to see another level of protection that they are in control of and is accessible anywhere,” said Anita Vogely, who was visiting from New York.