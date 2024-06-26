Skip to Content
U.S. Forest Service personnel put out small spot fire off Stagecoach Road Wednesday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 5:20 pm
Published 5:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire personnel responded to a 10-foot by ten-foot spot fire in the 6600 block of Stagecoach Road near Highway 154 and Rosario Park Road Wednesday.

The 10-foot by 10-foot fire triggered a joint response by U.S. Forest Service and Santa Barbara County Fire Department and no injuries were reported as part of the response detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire, which was first reported at 4:21 p.m. is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

