Grammy award winner Richard Marx to join One805Live! fall concert lineup

Santa Barbara, CA, June 24, 2024 – One805 is honored to announce that Grammy award-winning recording artist and professional songwriter Richard Marx is the newest addition to the One805Live! Fall concert line-up on September 20, 2024, at Kevin Costner’s estate in Summerland. The concert will also feature Pink and Dallas Green (City and Color), performing as the duo You + Me, and a performance with Kenny Loggins, 2024 Heart of the Community Award recipient for One805.

Richard Marx has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won the Song of the Year Grammy in 2004 for co-writing Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father”. Marx is the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts, with hits like “Hold on to the Nights”, “Now and Forever”, “Don’t Mean Nothing”, and “Right Here Waiting”. Marx has written for a diverse range of artists including NSYNC’s “This I Promise You”, Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer”, Kenny Rogers’ “Crazy”, and Josh Groban’s “To Where You Are”.

Outside of his profound music career, Marx is a dedicated philanthropist. He supports numerous charities such as the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the charity closest to his heart, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, having raised over $4 million for their research. Richard Marx is now set to perform at the One805Live! Fall Concert, continuing his commitment to making a positive impact through his music.

Tickets for the One805Live! Fall Concert are now available at One805.org.

Proceeds will benefit Santa Barbara County First Responders. Funds will go toward emergency life-saving equipment, disaster preparedness, and 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all Santa Barbara County Fire Departments. https://one805.org/impact/

In September of last year, the organization hosted its One805Live! Fall Concert at Kevin Costner’s estate in Summerland with headliner Maroon 5 and special guests including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and many others. The event raised more than $800,000 to support Santa Barbara County first responders.

About One805 In the aftermath of the Thomas fire and subsequent mudslides “One805” was created, hosting the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara History – The Kick Ash Bash! It brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and

most of all, our community in a spirit of healing. First Responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, over $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to First Responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy.

All who would like to contribute to One805 to assist our local First Responders may do so at One805.org. Please know that 100% of all contributions go to first responders and related supportive services. Visit www.One805.org for more information and to donate.

More announcements regarding the September event are pending and, as always, with One805Live! events, expect some special surprises!