Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews responded to 0.6-acre vegetation fire near Haskell’s Beach in Goleta Wednesday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
GOLETA, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a 0.6-acre vegetation fire in the 8300 block of Hollister Avenue near Haskell's Beach between the Ritz-Carlton Bacara and Sandpiper Golf Club.

As of 5:44 p.m., the forward progress of the flames was stopped shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire had a slow rate of spread and light winds were reported in the area detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire consumed light brush and eventually spread into nearby eucalyptus trees.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

