Junior League of Santa Barbara awards $10,000 to local nonprofits

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Junior League of Santa Barbara recently awarded its annual series of grants to nonprofits across Santa Barbara County through its Community Assistance Fund.

Below is a press release on the grants and recipients for 2024:

Santa Barbara, CA (June 2024) -- Each year the Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) awards grants to nonprofit organizations aligned with their vision to improve the lives of at-risk children, youth, and families in Santa Barbara County through the Community Assistance Fund (CAF) program.

Through the JLSB’s 2023-2024 Community Assistance Fund grants, a total of $10,000 was distributed to the following nonprofits.

▪ AHA! ▪ Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SBPAL) ▪ Storyteller Children’s Center ▪ St. Vincent’s ▪ What is Love

JLSB’s 2023-2024 Director at Large, Strategic Planning, Ashlyn Cavaletto, and President, Jenni-Elise Ramirez, announced the CAF awards at the League’s May Annual Dinner. The projects funded were identified as programs that support the JLSB Focus Area: Improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in Santa Barbara County.

Applications for the Community Assistance Fund are accepted each year beginning in January. Prospective applicants for the 2024-2025 year are encouraged to visit the JLSB website for more information.

For more information about the League, call (805) 963-2704 or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

About The Junior League of Santa Barbara

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Chartered in 1924, JLSB has a local history rich with projects that have changed the lives of many of our community members. JLSB facilitated the opening of S.A.F.E. House™ (Saving At-risk youth From Exploitation House), a 6-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking; additionally, JLSB supported the founding and opening of Living Arrows, a 6-bed Transition Age Youth (TAY) housing program that specifically caters to female survivors of sexual exploitation who are aged 18-21. Other notable contributions include the launch of the Sexual Assault Response Team Cottage (SART Cottage) located at Cottage Hospital, bone marrow and blood drives, Eastside Library renovation and Downtown Public Library programs to improve youth literacy. For more information call 805-963-2704, visit the website at www.JLSantaBarbara.org, or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @JLSantaBarbara.

