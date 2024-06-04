SB Amateur Radio Club & Wireless Foundation announces scholarship winner for 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club & Wireless Foundation announced Mateo Olin Ferreira as the recipient of their annual scholarship.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club and the Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation are pleased to announce the recipient of their annual scholarship, awarded to an outstanding local high school graduate who plans to pursue higher education in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics (STEM).

Mateo Olin Ferreira, a graduating senior at Orcutt Academy Charter High School, was awarded the 2024 scholarship at Santa Barbara Courthouse on Monday, June 3. Ferreira is set to graduate with a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Allan Hancock College for initial credits before transferring to California State University, Long Beach to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Business.

Ferreira is an Eagle Scout in Troop 87, a tenor saxophone section leader, a football player and referee, and a Catholic altar server. He plans to continue his education with summer internships to gain practical experience in his field and aims to contribute to the advancement of green energy production.

Brian Milburn, the president of the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club and Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation, and Levi C. Maaia, Ph.D., a board member and the chair of the scholarship committee, presented Ferreira with a certificate and a financial award to support his college expenses.

“Our goal is to ensure that more students choose academic and career paths in science and technology,” said Milburn. “Mateo has set himself up for success with his plan to attend community college and then Cal State Long Beach.”

Ferreira is the latest recipient of this scholarship, which is awarded annually in June. Applicants must be high school seniors in Santa Barbara, Ventura or San Luis Obispo Counties who plan to study Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics in higher education. Applicants should have an excellent academic record. While not requirements, preference is given to applicants who hold an active FCC amateur radio license.

Donations to the scholarship fund and applications by members of the class of 2025 may be submitted at scholarships.sbwireless.org.

The Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation, together with the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club, forms a nonprofit, public benefit organization that develops and supports wireless telecommunications technologies in support of public safety, emergency communications, community service, and scientific research in the Santa Barbara region. More information can be found at www.sbarc.org and www.sbwireless.org.

S.B. Amateur Radio Club & Wireless Foundation