Remembrance ceremony brings Isla Vista community together 10 years after fatalities

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Isla Vista community comes together today for a special remembrance event for the six student residents who were killed in a rampage by Elliot Rodger on this date in 2014.

Ten years later, the population has changed significantly with the school years passing at UC Santa Barbara nearby, but those who stayed, and those who shared the memories of the tragic night recall the frightening timeline and the "coming-together" of the community afterwards.

The lives lost were: George Chen, Chen-Yuan “James” Hong, Weihan “David” Wang, Katherine “Katie” Cooper, Veronika Weiss, and Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez. Rodger took his own life after being shot by a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy while driving by in his car firing shots out the window.

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD), in collaboration with Santa Barbara City College, Isla Vista Recreation & Parks District, UCSB Associated Students, and UCSB Student Engagement and Leadership, are hosting the remembrance event at noon in the IV Love and Remembrance Garden.

The livestream of this event will be available at keyt.com/livestream-2.

