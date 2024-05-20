Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara County Courthouse clock tower viewing area closed until the end of July

The Santa Barbara Courthouse tower is closed for a roofing project until late July.
John Palminteri
The Santa Barbara Courthouse tower is closed for a roofing project until late July.
By
Published 12:28 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The panoramic clock tower viewing area at the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse is closed until the end of July.

Scaffolding went up last week. It is part of a roofing project taking place at the landmark building to replace the Spanish tiles.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Docent Council said the tower work should be open by July 27.   

That would clear the way for viewing and use during Old Spanish Days Fiesta where the courthouse is a key location for dancing, entertainment and other festivities.

The Bisno Schall Clock Gallery below the viewing deck remains open.

The courthouse is one of the most visited sites in Santa Barbara. It was built in 1929 following the destructive 1925 earthquake.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Courthouse.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara courthouse

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content