Santa Barbara County Courthouse clock tower viewing area closed until the end of July

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The panoramic clock tower viewing area at the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse is closed until the end of July.

Scaffolding went up last week. It is part of a roofing project taking place at the landmark building to replace the Spanish tiles.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Docent Council said the tower work should be open by July 27.

That would clear the way for viewing and use during Old Spanish Days Fiesta where the courthouse is a key location for dancing, entertainment and other festivities.

The Bisno Schall Clock Gallery below the viewing deck remains open.

The courthouse is one of the most visited sites in Santa Barbara. It was built in 1929 following the destructive 1925 earthquake.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Courthouse.