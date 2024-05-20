Education and personal contact a key part of Safe Boating Week for the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor is one area where you can see, in all directions, the need for an educated boating community.

As Safe Boating Week takes place again this year, the efforts are prioritized for information, resources and having personal contact with boaters by the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol. This can saves lives and avoid injuries.

It also protects a boater's property and marine life in the area.

The week kicked off with a reminded to wear a life vest or have them easily ready on a vessel, and clearly marked for those who are guests.

The boating community offers information and the harbor patrol is available to discuss safety, the recent laws, licensing and the unique weather conditions in and around the Santa Barbara harbor.

There are also drills for flares and how to put out a fire the correct way with a fire extinguisher.

The Santa Barbara harbor has more than 1,000 boats in it. In recent years there's been an increase in the popularity of kayaking and paddle boarding which adds to the use of space at the harbor entrance especially on a busy weekend day. At times there can be multiple uses, including visiting vessels, maritime researches and cruise ships.

