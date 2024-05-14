Terrace Foundation community garden plots create a bounty for Santa Barbara residents

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Residents living in apartments or tight areas with no extra backyard have found a way to grow a garden with healthy food, close to where they live.

The Terrace Foundation non profit has 50 garden plots available each year, and provides a place for community members to rent a space a plant the foods they want to eat, in a location usually just a few minutes from their front door.

Every plot at the site on Modoc Road has been filled, and some are set aside for students across the street at La Cumbre Junior High.

The location is adjacent to the Pilgrim Terrace senior living homes where healthy foods are served from other farmland on the site, managed by the staff and delivered directly to the kitchen for daily meals. It's part of the healthy-living plan promoted by the housing site.

The community garden has some tools available and a staff to help. Neighbors also meet neighbors and share ideas. The goal in part, is to help with food insecurity in the community.

Many of the plots have lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, peppers and strawberries. Later this summer corn should be ready too.

For more information go to: the Terrace Foundation.