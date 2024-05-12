Skip to Content
Plant show and sale benefits Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society

Annual plant show and sale held the day before Mother's Day
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society held its annual show and sale the day before Mother's Day.

Plants for sale and on display filled the Santa Barbara Women's Club off Mission Canyon Road.

Organizers said it's nice to give mom's plants that will keep growing with love and attention.

"The money goes to the Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society , which we use for our speaker series and we also have a scholarship fund," said SBCSS Presidenr Anna Bower.

"We meet on the third Wednesday of the month, once a month, and we have topics that range from Madagascar succulents to how to arrange succulents in pots,"
said SBCSS Vice President Cameron Hannah-Bick.

They also sold handmade pots by local artists.

For more information visit https://www.sbcactus.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

