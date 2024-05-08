Supervisor Laura Capps talks to parents of cliff fall victim about letter sent to Isla Vista Property Owners

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Since Laura Capps became the Santa Barbara County Supervisor who represents the district which includes Isla Vista, two more young men have died in cliff falls from private properties.

On Wednesday afternoon, Capps had a Zoom call with the parents of four of the 14 fatal cliff fall victims, including the most recent.

Jake Parker fell during a daytime alumni party last month.

His parent's names along with photos of private properties are in a letter sent to property owners on Monday.

Capps talked about the efforts to gather property owners and managers to work on solutions that will prevent another death.

The letter urges them to raise the height of their fencing along the eroding cliff.

As of this report, Capps has not heard back from property owners.

"Well, to be completely honest, it's offensive considering Ms. Capps' office and the county only got back to us after April 17th with how to even go about this process," said Erin Murphy, a property owner in Del Playa. "[I]t's beyond comprehension that she can even criticize or question or inflame the community that property owners haven't been doing anything when we haven't even been given the proper guidance."

Murphy continued, "We were hoping that the policy would be like a quick, simple add to existing fences like add height...But instead, we have to go through whats anticipated to be a 12 to 18-month process to get to that point. And we're projected to spend about $40,000 per fence."

"Every time something happens in addition to the families who lost someone, these folks have to relive the tragedy in their lives," said Supervisor Capps. "[A]nd it is a parent's worst nightmare, I can't even fathom it, as a mom myself, so I appreciate, deeply, their advocacy, because they really helped inform our 8 point plan and it is their strength that helps kind of direct where we are going." -Laura Capps, Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Capps has also shared the plan with other parents and students.

She said students will help create a memorial with input from parents who lost loved ones.

Your News Channel will have more on the efforts to make Isla Vista safe tonight on the news.