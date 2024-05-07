Supervisor Capps pressures Isla Vista property owners over cliff safety

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps took another step in her pursuit of cliff safety against Isla Vista property owners in said areas.

This latest measure comes in the wake of yet another recent death of a UCSB alum due to his fall from a cliff.

Capps issued a letter to property owners and managers near the bluffs in Isla Vista on Tuesday.

Among the topics discussed were Capps' questions against property owners who still haven't taken proper safety precautions despite several deaths.

I write to you today alongside parents of children who have lost their lives to the bluffs in Isla Vista.

Fourteen lives have now been lost that we know of - fourteen lives too many. While there are many

factors that play a role in these accidents, the threshold question remains: How many deaths will it

take to do the right thing? Laura Capps

Capps also urged property owners and managers to take action in prioritizing safety for those living near the bluffs.

This is a community-wide issue to tackle. The County has newly installed six foot fencing along

County parks, “hostile horticulture” has been planted along the bluffs, lighting is being installed,

increased bluff education is happening in partnership with UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara City

College, and the Isla Vista Community Services District, and a memorial for the young people who

have lost their lives is being designed and constructed. It’s your turn now to do your part and raise

your fence heights. Laura Capps

Your News Channel is reaching out to property owners for further comment.

To read the full letter, click the following link.