Channel Drive open again after a weekend Montecito coastline slide

MONTECITO, Calif. – A small section of the coast along Channel Drive popped out over the weekend leading to a closure of a bike and pedestrian route until the area was evaluated. It is now open again.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department closed the road with barricade signs and issued a warning to the public on social media.

Monday, the walkway above Fairway Drive was in full use by the public and a gardening crew was working on the landscaping.

Stormy conditions, heavy winter waves, and King tides have hit the Central Coast hard. Erosion has been reported in Isla Vista where balconies have crumbled, and at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara where a section collapsed.

In the Montecito area there are obvious signs where it has had slides and slip outs. You can see them from the beach walk to the west end of Butterfly Beach.

Suzanne Martin was meeting a friend for a walk and said, "it has been a bad year, there's no doubt about that. Still we are aware we need to keep an eye on it. "

Coastal erosion has been on the mind of many residents who regularly come through the location and other beach front walks.

Michael Hayes was walking his dog and said, "I have seen it as far up as Gaviota and Hollister. It is just natural that it is going to happen. It is not going to do the other."

There is still a marked off area where barricades are up by a smaller slide zone.

That worries those who are there often.

Martin said, "very much so, I walk here about once a week."

They are hoping the scoured bluffs hang in there. They don't want it closed for any duration if possible.

Martin said, "oh yeah, oh definitely, definitely don't want that. This is a very important thoroughfare here."

Hayes said, "that would be very disappointing."

For many people it is a walk with views and landscaping that is unlike any other site they visit.

"It's such a beautiful walk and there is a little area where the pavement comes but I know it is starting to drop," said Annette Davis.

The area was once wide enough for vehicles, but due to erosion and other concerns, it has been reconfigured into a pedestrian walk and bikeway.

On the beach, those in the area are asked to avoid walking directly next to the bluffs and under areas known for instability. Landslides can take place quickly without a lot of warning.