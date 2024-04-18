Santa Barbara Foundation hosts luncheon celebrating 81st Persons of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) hosted its 81st Persons of the Year luncheon on Wednesday, celebrating Jim Morouse and Peter Schuyler for their volunteer contributions in the local area.

Morouse, a Santa Barbara resident, volunteers for the local community and has contributed services to the advisory board at Westmont College, the Lobero Theatre Foundation, SBF and worked as a founding board member of Leading from Within.

"There is no other individual in Santa Barbara who better exemplifies the spirit of Person of the Year than Jim," said Gayle Beebe, President of Westmont College. "He never does anything for acclaim or accolades, but serves with a sense of ‘How do we make our community better by making every organization in our community better?’ Jim has been exceptional at inspiring those whose lives he touches to aspire to their best selves."

Schuyler, a Santa Barbara County native, spent decades of his time serving his passion to protect and preserve our local environment.

Schuyler's works include aiding the Community Environmental Council, Fairview Gardens and Midland School.

"Peter’s long and steadfast support of the environment, land preservation, local agriculture, education and biodiversity make him a standout,” shared Michael Ableman, executive director of the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens. "It’s not just what Peter has accomplished in his long history of rolling up his sleeves to raise money, raise awareness, make essential connections and provide wise counsel, it’s the spirit and humility in how he has made these invaluable contributions."

SBF selected both honorees on March 7, after a two-month decision period with input from nonprofit leaders.

“Jim and Peter exemplify what we aim to highlight as Organizing Sponsor of this event: extraordinary service that represents a meaningful commitment to the community, addresses a real community need and enhances the quality of life," said SBF president and CEO Jackie Carrera. "Both of this year’s awardees have engaged in community improvement with years of action and commitment.”

