Santa Barbara Foundation celebrates 81st Persons of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) announced Jim Morouse and Peter Schuyler as the 81st Persons of the Year for their volunteer contributions in the local area.

Both men will be honored for their services to the community with a luncheon on April 17.

SBF president and CEO Jackie Carrera praised the two for their work this year to exemplify the values of the community.

“Jim and Peter exemplify what we aim to highlight as Organizing Sponsor of this event: extraordinary service that represents a meaningful commitment to the community, addresses a real community need and enhances the quality of life. Both of this year’s awardees have engaged in community improvement with years of action and commitment.”

Morouse's contributions to the local community include the advisory board at Westmont College, the Lobero Theatre Foundation, the SBF and a founding board member of Leading from Within.

Schuyler's works include aiding the Community Environmental Council, Fairview Gardens and Midland School.

Both were selected on March 7 after a two-month decision period with input from nonprofit leaders.

For more information about the SBF, visit its website.