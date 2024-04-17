Santa Barbara Public Market turns ten and plans new interior changes and an event center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's Public Market is celebrating ten years of providing the downtown area with a rarely seen combined muti-restaurant food site.

Three of the tenants have been there from the beginning in 2014.

Public Market Owner Travis Twining said, "Corazon, Rori's, and Empty Bowl have been the anchors from day one and what we are trying to get is more tenants like them that understand the business model so they can bring that same kind of energy and great gourmet food to a food hall where you can get a little bit of everything. You're not getting your typical run-of-the-mill food court food."

The market has different dining or lounge areas with some fresh concepts and designs coming this year. An interior remodel in the back of the market is planned soon.

The food options under this concept is a way to make it easy for one person to try something different every time they come in, or for a group to fan out and get what they want, then come back together to eat at one table, inside or out.

One customer, Leela Cyd, is a Santa Barbara resident who said it was a good fit. She had a salad and her husband had sushi. "It is great, we bring our whole family here," she said.

Choices include Mexican, Italian, Asian, a new Jewish deli, and ice cream, just for starters.

Soon there will be an events center next door.

Twining said, "I would say within 30 days, the event center will be open and it is about a 4000 square feet event center that you can rent out for private events whether it be a quinceañera, graduation party, anniversary party, and even a small wedding."

The market is also part of the energy the city hopes will revive the upper part of downtown along with the nearby district with theaters and performance halls, including the Arlington, the Granada, SOHO, and the New Vic.

Twinning said, "[W]ith the rest of the theatre district all that they bring to this neighborhood, these five or six blocks, it is starting to be the place to be."

The Public Market businesses are: Corazon Cocina, Empty Bowl, Three Monkeys, Cooney's (front and back bars), Wabi Sabi, Ca'dario Pizzeria, Rori's Ice Cream, Wexler's Deli, Fala Bar, and Little Heart Cafecito.

For more information go to: The Public Market