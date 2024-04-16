Emergency supplies stolen from Foodbank of Santa Barbara County response trailer

GOLETA, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has lost thousands of dollars in supplies after a burglary to an emergency trailer.

The crime occurred earlier this month when the trailer was broken into its parked location behind the Goleta Community Center building.

Photos show cabinets and doors opened up and items strewn about.

The Foodbank said the losses include a generator and telecommunications equipment.

The vehicle is known as the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) trailer for program that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills. That includes fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

The Foodbank is evaluating the loss and how the supplies can be replaced. Community donations and other help will be sought.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)