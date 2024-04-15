Top scams explained to help residents avoid financial losses

GOLETA, Calif. – Scams are arriving by phone and your computer on a regular basis these days, and warnings are going out to see the "red flags" before you might lose large sums of money.

A special session took place in the Goleta Community Center with experts in scammers.

They include former Deputy District Attorney Vicki Johnson who is also referred to as a "scam buster."

Among the most common scams include contact from utility companies (SoCal Gas, SCE), government agencies (IRS, Social Security Administrations) or tech support companies such as Apple.

Sometimes there are instructions to pay by wire transfers, Venmo or through your bank account.

There are scams through identity theft, telemarketing, home improvement, and mail fraud. Stolen mail from mail boxes and also postal service boxes is also taking place. In some cases entire boxes are stolen. The recommendation is to use locked boxes or go directly to the post office if you are mailing a payment, especially by check.

Any request by a scammer to mail a gift card is also said to be a stealth way to get funds without tracking the flow of the money or who purchased the card.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)