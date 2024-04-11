Santa Barbara International Film Festival announces dates for 40th anniversary Thursday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced that the annual series of events will run from February 4 through February 15 next year.

The longer 12-day run is in honor of the 40th anniversary of the film festival explain the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

"As we embark on our 40th year, we are proud of what we've accomplished and exhilarated for what is ahead of us. We will be announcing a few surprises in the next few months," said Roger Durling, Executive Director of SBIFF.

For more information about the upcoming 40th anniversary of the local film festival, visit here.

Click here if you would like to check out Your News Channel's coverage of the 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.