Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara International Film Festival announces dates for 40th anniversary Thursday

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
By
today at 4:34 pm
Published 4:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced that the annual series of events will run from February 4 through February 15 next year.

The longer 12-day run is in honor of the 40th anniversary of the film festival explain the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

"As we embark on our 40th year, we are proud of what we've accomplished and exhilarated for what is ahead of us. We will be announcing a few surprises in the next few months," said Roger Durling, Executive Director of SBIFF.

For more information about the upcoming 40th anniversary of the local film festival, visit here.

Click here if you would like to check out Your News Channel's coverage of the 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community events
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara international film festival

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content